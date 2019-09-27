Champagne apple ready for Wisconsin debut

Apple orchard season is here and families across the region will be picking apples, drinking cider, and enjoying the fall fun. However, 2019 will be different in the Chippewa Valley because there’s a newcomer to the apple scene. Western Wisconsin is now the only place in the world where you can get a Champagne apple.

CHAMPAGNE APPLE

"The Champagne Apple was actually founded by my granddad,” said Becky Mullane, co-owner of Dixon's Apple Orchard. “It was found in our canyon as a wild tree down in New Mexico."

The original roots for Dixon's Apple Orchard are about 12-hundred miles south from where they are now. When the apples were growing in New Mexico, they had a huge following.

Mullane said, "I wish I could show you what it was like down there. They were full of excitement and they didn't just buy a little, they bought bags and bags of them."

However, the original orchard encountered a tragic ending. A wildfire and flood wiped out a large portion of their trees.

"It was devastating. We not only lost our home, and our business, but our livelihood. It was life," Mullane added.

Fortunately, some of the trees were saved; and, after a few years of planning, were replanted in the Chippewa Valley.

Mullane explained, "We could have just thrown in the towel right away and started something different, but our dream was to keep the Champagne apple going and keep Dixon's going."

That’s exactly what they did, and now western Wisconsin gets to enjoy the fruit.

Mullane said, "These trees should produce 2-3 bins each, which is 60 bushel, 80 bushel, at least."

The apples should be ready in early October.

Mullane will also be joining Hello Wisconsin on October 4th with the newest Champagne apple harvest. Be sure to tune in!