Chance of flurries and freezing rain Tuesday morning

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Brian Doogs:

Weather Impact Scale Tonight: Yellow, Low Impact

A few flurries along with areas of freezing drizzle and fog likely into Tuesday morning. While precipitation will end, skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs crack the freezing mark and climb into the middle 30s. Mostly cloudy skies tonight ahead of another weak weathermaker Wednesday. This will bring a wintry mix Wednesday as temperatures again top out in the middle 30s. Accumulations should be an inch or less with that storm system.

A break in the active weather Thursday as colder temperatures settle in. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs drop back into the teens with overnight lows into the single digits. Our next big weathermaker arrives on Friday with snow becoming likely. It is too early to talk amounts with that system, but it does appear some type of accumulation would be likely. Depending on the track, a wintry mix is possible too.

