Chance of light snow Sunday afternoon

Sunday's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). A rain/snow mix will likely develop Sunday morning and continue into Sunday afternoon. Most of the precipitation will be light, and with temperatures expected to warm above freezing no major accumulations or travel impacts are expected. A dusting of snow will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Good Sunday morning! Don't be surprised if you have to dodge a few rain drops or snowflakes today. An upper-level storm system and cold front will bring in a light wintry mix today. Light snow will be possible before 9 a.m., then a mix of rain/snow will be possible the rest of the day. The best timing of the rain/snow in Madison today will between 12 and 5 p.m. With high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, no major accumulations or travel impacts are expected.

The precipitation will wrap up from west to east across the area this evening. Tonight will likely be just cold and cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

The start of the work week looks cold. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will start to warm Tuesday and Wednesday, though. Highs on Tuesday will be near or just above 40 degrees and in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday. The end of next week will be cold again. Highs will only be in the 30s next Friday and Saturday.

A few snow showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday. Little to no accumulations are expected at this time. A much strong storm system will arrive on Thursday. Right now, it looks like this system will bring in a round of mainly rain Wednesday night through Thursday. However, the precipitation could end as snow Thursday night into Friday morning. With this system still several days away, it's still too early to pinpoint this part of the forecast.