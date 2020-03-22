Spring snow?!?! There will be a chance of light snow late Sunday through Sunday night for parts of the area!

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Light snow is possible overnight, mainly along the WI-IL border. Snowfall totals up to an inch will be possible. Wet/slushy roads could impact the Monday morning commute.

An upper-level storm system will pass just south of the area this evening and tonight. This storm system will get just close enough to throw some precipitation our direction. A rain/snow mix could start to develop along the WI-IL border this evening and continue to expand northward into the area overnight as it transitions into the snow. The snow probably won't develop much farther north than Madison or I-94. The southeastern corner of WI will have the best chance of snow tonight. This is where light snowfall accumulations of up to 1" of snow will be possible. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

The falling snow will likely be long gone by the time you wake up on Monday. Monday will start out cloudy and end with a few peaks of sunshine. Monday will be a much warmer day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The rest of the work week looks mild. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be the warmest day next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. A few places could even push 60 degrees.

Off and on rain chances with a little snow mixed in will continue through most of next week. There will be a chance of rain Tuesday through Tuesday night, then a better chance of rain late Wednesday through Wednesday night and Friday through Saturday.