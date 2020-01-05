Chance of rain and snow Sunday

Sunday, January 4, 2020

4:30 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Medium (Orange, 2 out of 4). Expect strong southwest to west winds at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph. Winds this strong could blow away holiday decorations and make traveling N or S difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles. There is also a low chance of rain/snow showers, mainly before 12 p.m.

Good morning! It's a chilly start to our Sunday. We're waking up to temperatures in the 20s. A stiff south wind is putting wind chills in the teens this morning. Despite the wind, frost probably formed on your car this morning.

Our next big weather maker will impact the area today. A clipper system that will pass well to our north today will through a cold front our direction. There is a low chance of rain/snow showers could develop mid morning and continue through lunch time. The best chance of rain/snow today will likely stay north of Madison. Overall, the best chance of rain and snow will stay north of southern Wisconsin. No major accumulations are expected. This front will be more of a wind machine than rain or snow maker. Expect the wind to crank up this afternoon out of the west. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph. This could impact people driving north or south and people taking down their holiday decorations, especially if they have to climb a ladder. Temperature-wise, it's going to mild. Highs will be near or just above 40 degrees.

The wind will still be with through most of the overnight. Expect a west wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be over 30 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills Monday morning will be in the teens.

The mild January weather will continue early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Monday will be mostly sunny and not as windy as today.

There will be a slight chance of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. No major accumulations are expected. A cold front will push through the area on Tuesday. This front will have a big impact on our temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 30s and only in the 20s on Wednesday, which is seasonable for this time of year.

The coldest weather next week will come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is when temperatures will drop into the teens almost area wide. Once again, this is not unusual for this time of year. Single-digit wind chills will be possible.

Temperatures will quickly rebound by Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s. Another storm system could bring in a decent chance of rain. The end of next week and beginning of next weekend probably won't be as warm with a little snow.

