Chance of severe showers and thunderstorms Monday night

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS MEDIUM (2) DUE TO THE THREAT OF SEVERE WEATHER THIS EVENING.

Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this evening. Some of them could be severe with gusty wind and large hail.

TODAY: MORNING SUNSHINE, THEN INCREASING CLOUDINESS.

HIGH: 85

WIND: LIGHT

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY IN THE EVENING. SOME COULD BE SEVERE.

LOW: 65

WIND: CALM

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 83

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 85

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 78