Chance of severe storms for Wednesday

HE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST JAMES PARISH:

WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER IMPACT SCALE Medium (2).

There is a chance of showers and storms today. Rain and storms are likely north of Madison this afternoon and evening, mainly north of Madison. There is the potential for heavy rain and strong to severe storms.

This wet stretch of weather will continue through the Thursday night. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected to impact southern Wisconsin over the next couple of days. Widespread rainfall totals through the rest of the week will be between 1-3" of rain. The heaviest rain will likely develop north of Madison and I-94. This is where a few places could see more than 4" of rain.

This morning is warm and muggy. We're waking up to temperatures on either side of 70 degrees. There is chance of a few showers and storms this morning, but the best chance of showers and storms today will come this afternoon and evening.

The best chance of of showers and storms will likely stay north of Madison and I-94. The strongest storms that develop today could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Most of the area will stay cloudy and very warm. Highs will be near 80 degrees, which is above average for this time of year.

Tonight will be warm and muggy once again. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few places will hang on to 70 degrees. More showers and storms are expected tonight into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be our last warm and humid day before more seasonable and drier air moves into the area by the end of the work week. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees. The last round of showers and storms this week will come late Thursday into Thursday night as a cold front moves through the area. A few strong storms could develop along the front as it pushes through the area.

Friday is going to feel much more refreshing. It's not going to be as hot or humid. Highs on Friday will only be near or just above 70s degrees. There will be a taste of fall in the air Friday night in Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the mid 50s. Right now, the weather looks nice for Friday night football. It could be a bit breezy, though.

From this distance, Saturday looks like it's going to be the better half of the weekend. Saturday still looks comfortable. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with low humidity. Sunday will be warmer and more humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday.