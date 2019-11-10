Chance of snow Sunday night, arctic temperatures Monday

Sunday November 10th, 2019

5:19 A.M.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Brian Doogs:

Weather Impact Scale Today: Yellow, Low Impact

A cold front approaches the area today. While moisture during the day is limited, we will be in the warm sector. This means a passing rain or snow shower is possible. Better instability and moisture arrive Sunday night into Monday with snow becoming increasing likely.

There will be a sharp cutoff in who sees snow and who doesn't. Right now, 2-4 inches is possible along the stateline with 1-2 inches possible in Madison. Totals will quickly drop off to under an inch across the north.

Early snow showers Monday will give way to Arctic High Pressure. This will bring another round of unseasonably, and possibly record stetting, cold. Temperatures will struggle to get into the 20s with overnight lows into the single digits.