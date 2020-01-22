Chance of snow starting late Wednesday afternoon

JANUARY 22, 2020

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Two separate weather features will impact the weather around here through the end of the week. Light snow is expected to develop later today and continue occasionally through Thursday and Friday. Accumulation will come slowly, but will still impact travel across the region, at times, into the weekend. Total accumulation will be 2 to 4 inches between now and Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be seasonally mild with highs in the 30s through the weekend. In the longer range, above temperatures are expected through next week.