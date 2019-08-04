Chance of storms Monday afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Brian Doogs:

An unsettled week, at times, can be expected. Northwesterly flow will draw a few shortwaves through the region with scattered storm chances.

The best day for storms, and any severe weather, would come by Monday afternoon and evening.

Weather Impact Scale Today: Yellow: Low Impact

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny early with patchy fog. Increasing afternoon clouds with isolated storms developing.
HIGH: 84°
LOW: 65°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. Showers and storms developing later in the day. Some storms could be strong to severe.
HIGH: 86°
LOW: 65°

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm.
HIGH: 83°
LOW: 63°

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm.
HIGH: 84°
LOW: 64°

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm.
HIGH: 82°
LOW: 60°

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 79°
LOW: 60°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice.
HIGH: 79°

 