Chance of storms Monday afternoon

An unsettled week, at times, can be expected. Northwesterly flow will draw a few shortwaves through the region with scattered storm chances.
The best day for storms, and any severe weather, would come by Monday afternoon and evening.
Weather Impact Scale Today: Yellow: Low Impact
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny early with patchy fog. Increasing afternoon clouds with isolated storms developing.
HIGH: 84°
LOW: 65°
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. Showers and storms developing later in the day. Some storms could be strong to severe.
HIGH: 86°
LOW: 65°
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm.
HIGH: 83°
LOW: 63°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm.
HIGH: 84°
LOW: 64°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm.
HIGH: 82°
LOW: 60°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 79°
LOW: 60°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice.
HIGH: 79°