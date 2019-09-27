Chance of storms for Friday Football Blitz

This week's Friday Football Blitz is looking to be a wet one.

An approaching cold front will keep storm chances around into early tonight. A line of storms is expected to develop this evening, especially Madison and points southward. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible, although the severe threat should stay into northern Illinois.

Saturday is looking like the pick day of the weekend as we are between weathermakers. A mix of sun and clouds expected with dry conditions. It will be slightly below normal in terms of temperatures and into the middle 60s.

Our next system quickly arrives on Sunday with periods of storms once again. This will set the stage for a very active week ahead. Daily storm chances through next week as a boundary wobbles north and south of the area. This will bring mild temperatures into the 80s Monday with cool temperatures into the 50s by the end of the week.

