Chances of a white Christmas are diminishing but not all hope is lost!

If you are dreaming of a white Christmas then you are not alone! In fact, based off our record snowy October and November, you'd expect there to be snow on the ground.

Unfortunately, mother nature has a mind of her own. This year our pattern looks to be rather quiet around the Christmas holiday. Not only are conditions looking dry, but temperatures will be warming to above normal, and staying seasonable for quite some time. It seems hard to believe considering parts of our area were near 20° below normal all through the end of October and start of November.

Based on historical figures, we have a 66% chance of having at least 1" of snow on the ground Christmas morning. On the contrary, that means 34% of the time it's a brown Christmas.



This is based on historical data. The current forecast models for this year seem a bit dismal for any chances of snow before Christmas. There is a glimmer of hope though. Some of the long term trends show some type of storm trying to form around Christmas. This isn't to try and get your hopes up or anything. Besides, we are over a week away. But forecast models do try to bring a storm system up through the Great Plains around Christmas day. It's definitely worth keeping an eye on!

