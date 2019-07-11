Chances of dangerous heat increasing

Enjoy the beautiful conditions we have for now because big changes are expected in the weeks ahead. An extended stretch of hot and humid air will set up across the area by early next week.

The 6-10 and also the 8-14 day temperature outlook, issued by the Climate Prediction Center, have our area in high chances of above normal temperatures. Being that this is our warmest time of the year, on average, things will be hot!

This spells temperatures heading well into the 90s! Factor in the humidity and the heat index will be in excess of 100 degrees. The chances of excessive, or dangerous, heat across the area are currently sitting in the moderate category.

If you string too many of these abnormally hot days together, you can run into some potential heat related illnesses and problems. If your air conditioner isn't working properly, now would be a good time to get it fixed.

One wild card we will keep an eye on is Tropical Storm Barry. The remnants of Barry will move close to Wisconsin and could spread some moisture overhead by the second half of next week

Track the heat as it builds in our direction! The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.

