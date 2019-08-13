Chances of thunderstorms throughout Tuesday

AUGUST 13, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO SCATTERED SHOWERS/T-STORMS THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this afternoon and evening. As low pressure moves through tomorrow, rain will be likely both morning and afternoon. Nice weather is expected on Thursday.

TODAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS THIS AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 80

WIND: N 5

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

LOW: 62

WIND: CALM

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY.

HIGH: 69

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 75

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 78