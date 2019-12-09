Chances to double donations during NBC15 Share Your Holidays Grand Finale

One gift can make a difference between going hungry or eating a meal.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, is the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Grand Finale at the Alliant Energy Center.

All online donations will be doubled. Normally, one dollar would provide up to three meals, but on Wednesday, a dollar donation made online will provide up to six meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Donations will be matched by calling 1-844-8HUNGER during a Mike's Miracle Minute. Those minutes are named after NBC15 late anchor, Mike McKinney, who began Share Your Holidays 24 years ago. They are sponsored by different businesses and occur at the following times:





6:01 a.m.: Findorff



6:40a.m.: Compeer Financial



7:25 a.m.:BMO Harris Bank



7:55 a.m.: The Board of Directors for Second Harvest Foodbank



8:25 a.m.: Capitol Bank



8:55 a.m.: Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company



10:25 a.m.: OfficeSupply.com



11 a.m.: Standard Electric Supply



11:20 a.m.: UnitedHealthcare Community Plan



12:58 p.m.: Apple Wellness



1:28 p.m.: RBC



1:58 p.m.: Dee from WJJO



2:58 p.m.: Sweet DeMarb LLC



4:02 p.m.: Foley & Lardner LLP



4:15 p.m.: Hupy & Abraham



4:40 p.m.: Enterprise Holdings Foundation



5 p.m.: Glanbia Nutritionals



5:20 p.m.: Chase Brieman of CBRE



6 p.m.: Wollersheim Winery & Distillery



6:15 p.m.: National Mutual Benefit



6:50 p.m.: UW Health, UnityPoint Health- Meriter & Quartz



8:40 p.m.: Enterprise Holdings Foundation



9:01 p.m.: BreakThru Beverage



10 p.m.: Spherion Staffing

The goal for 2019 is 4.5 million meals. In 2018, the campaign raised 4.45 million meals. The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign raises a third of the meals provided by Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to families who do not have the financial means to provide food for a meal. Second Harvest provides 14.2 million meals to those in need.

This year the campaign is honoring the fact that many different kinds of “one” make a difference. Whether the “one” is big, like donating a year's worth of food, or little, like sharing a social media post about hunger, every “one” makes a difference in our communities.