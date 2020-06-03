Change of plans: NYC mom stays put in Madison to give birth to daughter

A new mom in Madison was forced to change up her birth plan when life took a strange turn.

Parveen Verma is a Madison native but lives and works as an IT manager in New York City.

In early March, she came back home for her baby shower. But by the time she was supposed to go back to her apartment in Manhattan, the coronavirus started to spread. Fearing her safety and the safety of her unborn daughter, Verma decided to extend her stay in Madison indefinitely.

“It took me several weeks to just accept the fact that this is what it is,” said Verma.

Entering her third trimester, Verma switched doctors and started seeing Dr. Makeba Williams from UW Health.

“Babies don’t delay their arrivals because pandemics are upon us,” Dr. Williams said.

Dr. Williams says the pandemic has taken an emotional and psychological toll on many of her patients.

“This level of uncertainty has been very impactful and anxiety-provoking for a lot of women,” said Dr. Williams.

To make matters worse, Verma’s husband couldn’t get to Wisconsin. Varun Zig is a Canadian citizen. When the pandemic hit, the border between the U.S. and Canada was shut down in attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

“Everything was locked down. The border was locked down, you know, VISA centers, everything was shut down,” said Verma.

Eventually, Zig made his way to Madison just five days before the due date.

“I think it was just fate and it was just destiny and it was just supposed to be and meant to be,” said Verma.

Their baby girl was born on May 24th. Her name is Rainah and she weighed in at 7.5 lbs.

“You hear their cry and I just started bawling. My husband was just like ‘she’s’ beautiful’ and I’m like ‘oh my god she is so beautiful’ and she is just so precious,” Verma said of becoming a new mom.

Verma credits her doctors and nurses at Meriter Hospital for getting her through a difficult and uncertain time.

“I owe them so much like the way they took care of me…like better than family,” said a tearful Verma.

Verma and Zig still haven’t been back to their apartment in Manhattan. They plan to get back at some point but for now, they are staying put in Madison.

