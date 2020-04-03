Changes coming to Mega Millions jackpot due to slump in sales

The Wisconsin Lottery said it is making changes to the Mega Millions jackpot because of slowing sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

After the drawing on Friday, April 3, Mega Millions will adjust the starting jackpot amount, and will eliminate minimum jackpot increases. Officials said the Mega Millions Consortium will determine the amounts of subsequent starting jackpots and jackpot increases on a drawing-by-drawing basis.

The advertised Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, April 3, is a guaranteed $121 million. If the jackpot is won that evening, it will reset to a guaranteed $20 million for the next drawing on April 7. If there is no winner on April 3, the jackpot will increase to $127 million.

Immediately following the drawing on April 3, the next new starting jackpot and the rate at which the jackpot increases will be established based on game sales and interest rates, with no fixed minimum amount.

Subsequent jackpot amounts will be determined and announced prior to each drawing. Previously, the jackpot started at $40 million, and the minimum increase was $5 million for each roll.

Mega Millions tickets are $2, and drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday.