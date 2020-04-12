Chaplains bring religious comfort to patients during Easter, Passover

Many patients this Easter are feeling lonely, as visitor restrictions are in effect at area hospitals. Chaplains are working to help those connect with patients

Andy Karlson, a chaplain at St. Mary’s hospital, says this Easter season proves to be a challenge as many don’t have in-person services to attend.

“It certainly is a test,” said Karlson. “We’re used to having the unquestioned comfort of being able to go into our own place of worship, wherever that may be.”

St. Mary’s is doing a daily prayer over its intercom system and offering live Easter services via the hospital’s closed circuit television to patient rooms.

Kendra McIntosh leads a team of chaplains at UW Health. She says for those who are religious this time is typically a time to connect with a faith community.

“We had Passover begin Wednesday evening and we have Ramadan just around the corner,” said McIntosh. “So it’s a holy sacred time right now.”

McIntosh says the chaplains at UW Health are willing to reach out to a patient’s personal spiritual leader if that makes them feel more connected.

“To be able to continue to provide that spiritual and emotional support is incredibly important, especially in light of Covid-19 and folks being isolated.”

Both hospitals are having their chaplains reach out to loved ones who might be struggling with the visitor restrictions