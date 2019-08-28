Charge dismissed for woman in Beltline chase

A Sun Prairie woman had a felony charge against her dropped after a high-speed chase on the Beltline in June were dismissed by a judge on Tuesday.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Judge Ellen Berz dismissed the charge of repeat fleeing or eluding an officer against 20-year-old Ana M. Brindley, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access records.

The Monona Police Department said they responded to Walmart on Royal Avenue in Monona for a report of two possible stolen vehicles in the underground parking lot just before 2 a.m. on June 18.

Monona officers and the Dane County Sheriff's Department pursued a vehicle through Monona, and Madison. The SUV hit spike stripes, then the suspects were picked up in a different car. Officers chased that car and ended the chase in a Fitchburg neighborhood on Green Crest Court.

Ana Brindley, 20, of Sun Prairie, and Martinique Walker, 19, of Madison, were arrested and booked in the Dane County Jail on charges of knowingly fleeing an officer and resisting an officer.

Officers attempted contact with four suspects in the Speedway lot, but the suspects started to flee. Police believe one of the suspects fired two shots. No officers were struck by gunfire, and no officers discharged their weapon.

Martinique R. Walker, 19, was charged with misdemeanor resisting an officer. A final pre-trial is scheduled for Walker at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13., according to court records.