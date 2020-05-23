Charges expected for attempted homicide, victim in critical condition

Charges are expected following an attempted homicide Friday night.

According to Madison Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1800 block of Northport Drive for a person down at 9:17 p.m. Friday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they took a suspect into custody outside of the apartment building. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound in a nearby apartment. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and is in critical condition.

Madison Police Violent Crimes Unit is interviewing the suspect and witnesses, and investigators collected physical and video evidence. Police don't believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Charges for attempted homicide are expected.