Crime Stoppers tip, DNA lead police to suspect in Hollywood Hein murder

A Crime Stoppers tip, cell phone video and DNA evidence led Neenah Police to the man accused of shooting and killing Kevin "Hollywood" Hein at Short Branch Saloon.

Casey J. Cameron, 36, has been charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Cameron made his initial appearance in Winnebago County Court Wednesday. The state requested $750,000 cash bond. Cameron's attorney requested $50,000. The judge agreed with the state.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details how police were able to track down Cameron after the Oct. 14 robbery and shooting at Short Branch Saloon. Neenah Police responded to the scene and found Hollywood Hein on the ground with a "large amount of blood" coming from his head and torso. Hollywood was pronounced dead at the scene.

A bartender told police that a man wearing sunglasses and handkerchiefs over his face had entered the bar through the front door vestibule. He approached the bar and told her to put all the money in a black shopping bag. She thought he was joking, but he pulled out a small handgun.

The bartender said Hein made a comment like, "Are you f---ing kidding me" and Hollywood started walking toward the exit. The robber followed Hollywood and told him not to leave. Hein continued out of the bar. The robber returned to the bartender and grabbed the bag of money before walking out.

The bartender went to the window and could see Hollywood outside. She could not see the robber. But she heard a gunshot and saw Hollywood grab his chest. She stated she heard "sounds like wrestling" and two or three more gunshots.

The bartender said she saw the robber run to a car across the street.

The bartender and patrons found Hollywood on the ground between the doors of the vestibule.

One of the patrons was able to shoot cell phone video of the robber shooting Hollywood Hein and turned it over to police.

A homeowner who lives across the street from Short Branch Saloon turned over home security camera footage that shows the suspect car arrive and park outside the bar. From that video, police were able to narrow down the suspect vehicle as a possible blue 2004-2008 Nissan Maxima.

At the scene, officers found four spent casings. They also found blood and a number of $20 bills scattered in the parking lot. A black bandana worn by the suspect was found near Hollywood's body.

After the shooting, Hollywood's body was taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. Doctors found that Hollywood had been shot in the right shoulder, stomach, upper left back and left side of the head or face.

One of the examiners recovered bullet fragments and turned them over to police. Fingernail clippings were provided to the State Crime Lab for analysis.

From the patron cell phone video and other evidence, investigators were able to narrow down their suspect description to a balding or bald white male who was likely 6'3" or taller (Hollywood was 6'2").

On Oct. 17, a Crime Stoppers tip came in indicating Casey J. Cameron, a Hell's Lover Motorcycle Club member, had "characteristics of the suspect." The tip noted that Cameron had scratches over his right eye after the shooting happened. The tipster said Cameron's roommate has a vehicle similar to the one used by the shooter.

Police staked out Cameron's home on Racine Street in Menasha. They saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect car. They saw Cameron driving that care. When Cameron tossed a cigarette out of the vehicle, police picked it up for DNA evidence. They sent the cigarette to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis and comparison to DNA at the murder scene.

On Nov. 8, police received a report from the Wisconsin Crime Lab that a DNA profile on the cigarette was consistent with DNA found on the bandana at the scene. The DNA on the cigarette was also consistent with swabs from the crime scene. DNA from Hollywood's fingernail clippings also matched the cigarette butt DNA, according to the complaint.

Cameron was arrested on Nov. 8.

Cameron is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18 for further proceedings. The judge set the preliminary hearing date for Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.

REMEMBERING HOLLYWOOD

Hein had many friends in the community who have been vocal in their cries for "Justice for Hollywood."

Action 2 News reporter Dakota Sherek spoke with Hollywood's friends last Saturday at Jimmer’s Bar in Dale. That was one of Hollywood's favorite places to hang out with friends. Those friends were happy about the arrest, but still stung by the loss of their friend.

“I think everybody that I know that’s in our group, we’re all satisfied with the fact that he got caught, but we still have a hole that’s never going to be filled,” said Dan Schmadl.

After Hollywood's murder, friends and family gathered for his memorial service held in Clintonville. They traveled with a motorcycle motorcade to honor Hein's love of Harley-Davidsons. A Pierce fire truck customized with Hollywood’s name and picture led the way in the processional, to honor Hollywood's more than 30 years of work at Pierce Manufacturing.

"He was like a big teddy bear,” said Mel Kiesow. “He was Hollywood."

