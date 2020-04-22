Charity trains dogs to help kids with autism

April is autism awareness month. According to the National Autism Association autism affects 1 in 54 children. Dogs in Vests is a charity that trains dogs to meet the specific needs for kids with autism.

Autism affects every child differently and so the dogs are trained to meet their unique needs. Bob Washburn is training a black lab named Buddy to be the companion for a girl named Maya.

Buddy is getting trained on how to get medical help because Maya is epileptic. He'll also learn how to open and close doors and be with Maya at school. Most importantly though he will be a companion for her.

"The impact that it has on children's lives and adults lives even throughout the whole course of this whole process is absolutely incredible and really quite a miracle to me, it's incredible what a companion can do," Washburn said.

Dogs in Vests started three years ago and has five dogs that have gone through training or are in training to work with kids who have autism. They are looking for more foster families to foster dogs and take them through training if you're interested you can find more information here.