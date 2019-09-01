Charlie Berens taking Packers comedy tour on the road

Charlie Berens is keepin’ err moving this football season.

“Football is back, the Packers are back, and we are following them all around the country,” said Charlie Berens, the Wisconsin comedian.

Berens said because Green Bay has die-hard fans who travel and go to road-games, it made sense to follow the team.

“Everybody loves the packers and one of the most unique things about Wisconsin and Packers fans is that they travel,” he said. “The whole deal so it just made sense to set up shows in each of those away game cities.”

Berens is best-known for his Manitowoc Minute sketches on Youtube where he cracks jokes about Wisconsin news stories.

He says many of the comedy clubs were already familiar with his stand-up act.

“It was pretty easy to book it and the seats are filling up pretty quick,” Berens said.

When it comes to comedy about the Midwest, Berens is cracking up audiences in other states too.

“I mean there's so much Midwest humor, it isn't just Wisconsin but all of the Midwest,” said Berens. “I feel like it's sort of an underserved part of the comedy world.”

And don’t worry, you don’t have to be a Packers fan to get the jokes.

“It's cool to be able to take a show about the weird things we say here,” he said. “Whether you're a Vikings fan or a Lions fan or gosh forbid a Bears fan there's something for everyone in the show.”

The Definitely Unofficial Packers tour will stop in Chicago on Wednesday, September 4th ahead of the Thursday night game at Soldier Field.

Berens will travel to Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Minneapolis, and Detroit.

To purchase tickets to next week’s show in Chicago, click here..

