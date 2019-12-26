Racing community bands together for Knuth family as Charlie has surgery

Darboy teen Charlie Knuth is undergoing surgery Thursday.

The Prayers for Charlie Knuth Facebook page posted, "Today is the big day in the OR. Send us every ounce of positivity you can gather."

Charlie, 13, was born with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, which is also known as EB. It’s a painful disease that causes his skin to blister.

Earlier this month, Charlie's mom announced Charlie had been diagnosed with Lymphoma.

The family traveled to University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital for treatment. That's where they spent Christmas.

Action 2 News has reported on how the Darboy Corner Store has been collecting money for the Knuth family. That effort has inspired the local racing community to band together.

Driver Andy Monday has been standing behind the Knuth family for years.

"The Darboy Corner Store is a big sponsor of Wisconsin International Raceway and several racers like myself," says Andy Monday.

Monday went on Facebook and announced an auction of one of his race car doors--or skins--to raise money for the Knuth family. He thought he'd probably raise a few hundred dollars.

Then things really revved up.

Andy challenged other drivers in the area to do the same. It turned into a friendly competition to see which team could raise the most money.

"When I initially started, I thought maybe we would get half a dozen teams here locally, maybe get up to $1,000. That would be pretty neat, help the family out," says Monday.

Less than one week later, the auction has grown to more than 100 doors. More than $30,000 has been pledged at the time of this publication.

"It's just truly amazing the amount of outpouring support from the racing community," says Monday.

All of the proceeds to go the Knuth family.