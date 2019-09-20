Charlie Shortino grows massive pumpkin once again

NBC15’s Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino is at it again, growing huge pumpkins. The biggest one weighs in at about 1,250 pounds already.

Charlie started growing the pumpkins on April 10 and they'll keep growing until September 27 when the biggest one will go to an official weigh in.

This year, Charlie said there are a few additions to the patch.

"This is the pumpkin observation deck. I built this during the spring so I could look over the pumpkin patch when I wanted to. It's fully electrified, it has Wi-Fi and live cameras built into it so I’ll come out here in the evenings and sit and observe the beauty that is the pumpkins," Charlie said.

The largest pumpkin will go to the Bruce Company for the Fall Harvest Festival and Petting Zoo on October 19.

