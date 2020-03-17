Charter to offer free Spectrum broadband to students during coronavirus outbreak

Charter Communications is offering free broadband access to new customers whose households include schoolchildren or college students to help them stay connected during the coronavirus outbreak.

“As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring the people across the country are able to learn and work remotely,” the cable company said in statement.

Charter said it will provide free Spectrum broadband, up to 100 Mbps, for 60 days to families with K-12 or college students and it will waive installation fees for the new customers.

Charter’s Wi-Fi hotspots will also be opened up for public use.

The company added that it plans to partner with school districts to make sure that students know what options are available to them to make sure they can get online.

For low-income families who do not have schoolchildren, Charter is reminding them that the company offers its Spectrum Internet Assist, a low cost program that delivers speeds of 30Mbps.

