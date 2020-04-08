Charter to raise minimum wage to $20/hour

Over the next two years, Charter will permanently raise the minimum wage for all employees to $20 per hour.

In 2022, all hourly employees of Charter will have a minimum starting rate of $20 per hour, according to a statement released on Wednesday morning.

The plan began with discussion around the company's existing $15 minimum wage.

"An initial retroactive $1.50 increase will be implemented immediately for our hourly frontline employees in the field and customer operation groups, who are the face of our company to our nearly 30 million customers," according to Charter Communications.

The hourly workers will receive another permanent $1.50 per hour raise on top of their March 2021 merit increase.