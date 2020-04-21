Che-Che the dog seeks ‘furever’ home after losing both owners to coronavirus

An animal shelter in New Jersey is trying to find a poodle a 'furever home' after 9-year-old 'Che-Che' lost both of her owners after they died from complications related to the coronavirus.

Monmouth County SPCA posted to Facebook writing "We can’t imagine what it’s like for a dog like her to suddenly lose everything she’s ever known and then end up in an unfamiliar place."

Now, Monmouth County SPCA is spreading the word to people over social media, in the hope they might be interested in adopting Che-Che.

The shelter adds that they had to wear personal protective gear to give the pupper a bath as well as other veterinary care, in order to reduce risk of spreading COVID-19.

Monmouth County SPCA is also asking for donation to help them care for Che-Che and other pets.