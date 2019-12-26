Check your Christmas trees for invasive pests before getting rid of them

State inspectors are urging people who put up real Christmas trees this year to check them for an invasive pest and take special steps if they do find evidence of the animals.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection says elongate hemlock scale was found on trees brought into the state by multiple retailers. The agency said the infested fir trees, wreaths, and décor came from North Carolina and some of them were labeled “fresh from the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

While sellers pulled their stock when the pests were found, many of items had already been sold, prompting the warning from DATCP. The agency’s Bureau of Plant Industry Director Brian Kuhn says disposing of the trees and wreaths and all other infested plants is important to prevent elongate hemlock scale, which originated in Asia, from establishing itself in Wisconsin.

“Proper disposal protects our state’s forests and Christmas tree producers from EHS,” he said.

DATCP recommends looking at the underside of the plants’ branches to locate the pest. Brown spots on the underside of them is a sign of infestation.

People who find evidence of the animals are asked to burn the trees. Also, wreaths and other décor can be wrapped up separately from other garbage and put in the trash. In towns that collect Christmas trees, the firs can be put out for regular pick up, the agency says.

It stressed that the trees should not be composted nor returned to a forest.

People who do choose to burn the trees however are advised to check with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website for any burning restrictions.

More information about elongate hemlock scale is available here.

