Cheese company owner steals more than $21,000 from 83 farmers, Kaul says

A Wood County cheese company owner is accused of forging farmers’ signatures and stealing thousands for personal use, says Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Michael J. Moran, the owner of Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company, was charged with felony theft on Tuesday.

“Wisconsin’s dairy farmers are in the midst of a crisis,” said Kaul. “It’s particularly galling that theft alleged in this case resulted in money being stolen from milk producers during such a difficult time.”

According to the complaint, farmers provided milk to Moran’s business in Rudolph and he forged their names on underpayment checks. Kaul said he used the funds for his personal use or others. Underpayment checks are written for farmers when the U.S. Department of Agriculture sets the milk prices higher than what a processor initially paid for the milk.

Kaul said Moran would forge the signatures and place them in the cash register and convert them for his own use without consent.

The complaint states 83 dairy farmers lost a total of $21,250.97. Of the victims, 21 are more than 60-years-old.

Moran is scheduled to appear at the Wood County Courthouse on Feb. 24.