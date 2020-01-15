Cheesecake Factory releasing cheesecake flavored ice cream

Dreams really do come true because the Cheesecake Factory is turning its famous cheesecake into ice cream.

According to TODAY, the cold dessert will be hitting store shelves in March with seven different flavors.

The 14-ounce pints will have a suggested selling price of $4.99, but it is still unknown which stores will have the new treat, TODAY reports.

The flavor lineup includes:



Original;

Chocolate;

Cookies & Cream;

Salted Caramel;

Birthday Cake;

Key Lime;

Strawberry.

