Cher concert in Madison rescheduled for Sept. 24

Pop legend Cher has postponed her April concert in Madison, the University of Madison announced on Thursday.

The show, which had been slated for Thursday, April 9, at the Kohl Center has now been moved to Thursday, Sept. 24.

"I'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I'm excited to see everyone when we're back out on the road," the superstar said in a statement.

Tickets to the April concert will be honored at the show this fall, organizers said. Fans will not need to do anything if they want to keep their tickets and the same seats.

Refunds will be available wherever the tickets were purchased.