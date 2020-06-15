Cheryl Sensenbrenner passes away, remembered for overcoming obstacles

Cheryl Sensenbrenner, the wife of Wisconsin Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, passed away Monday morning at the age of 69.

“Cheryl will best be remembered for her tenacity and larger than life spirit that helped her overcome all obstacles and inspired her to help others,” stated a release from Rep. Sensenbrenner's office. “She was devoted to her family and was a tireless advocate to ensure all Americans with disabilities were protected from discrimination.”

Cheryl was married to Rep. Sensenbrenner for 43 years. She is survived by her husband, two sons, and three-year-old grandson.

She was a past board chair of the American Association of People with Disabilities. She also testified before Congress in 2007 to restore civil rights protections for those with epilepsy, diabetes, depression, cancer, and other conditions.

A private service will take place in Wisconsin.

Fellow Wisconsin Congressman Bryan Steil also expressed his condolences:





I am saddened to hear about the passing of Cheryl Sensenbrenner. Throughout her life, Cheryl fought to protect the rights of the disabled and worked to better millions of Americans’ lives. Cheryl has left a powerful legacy as an advocate for Americans with disabilities, a loving wife to Jim, and a caring mother to Frank and Bob. She will be deeply missed. My prayers are with Jim and the Sensenbrenner family during this difficult time.

