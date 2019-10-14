Chevy Chase to visit Milwaukee for special showing of ‘Christmas Vacation’

Riverside Theater announced a real holiday treat coming to Milwaukee this December.

The theater will be showing a special 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation.” When the lights come up, that’s just the beginning — because actor Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold) will be on stage for an audience Q&A session where he’ll share stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and legendary television programs.

Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend.

The show is set for Friday evening, Dec. 27. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. — and the show commences at 7:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Chevy and the best seats in the house are available.