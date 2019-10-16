Chicago crossover event: Preparing for a widespread emergency

In a crossover television event airing on NBC, a viral infection breaks out in the City of Chicago on Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

What makes for exciting TV is something Madison area emergency responders are always prepared for.

“We practice these kinds of plans and procedures and we spend a lot of time ensuring that they work. That’s a large part of our job is to make sure when things go bad, it works,” says J. McLellan, spokesperson for Dane County Emergency Management. “We do spend a lot of time and effort working with other agencies: state, county, federal agencies to ensure that if something happens like this, we know who to call.”

Wednesday’s fictional flesh eating bacteria outbreak fills a three-hour time slot. But in reality, experts say it would take much longer to fix.

“Anything that involves a major response is going to take a long while to identify and respond to,” McLellan says.

While the Chicago special focuses on terrorism and bacteria, Dane County’s most prominent threat is weather.

“Our office is charged with monitoring conditions and maintaining them and situational awareness of potential hazards that are out there,” McLellan tells NBC15 News.

That means first responders are prepared for snow and ice storms, flooding and damage following heavy winds. On top of that, they also prepare for things like a flu or Ebola outbreak, or widespread power outages after emergencies like the MG&E explosions.

“There was certainly some flickering of power at our local site. We understood there were some injuries. So in preparation for what might be coming in, the incident command structure was activated,” says Mark Thompson, president of SSM Health Wisconsin Medial Groups.

Thompson says emergency experts are prepared for the “unexpected.” Depending on the crisis, they will work with city, county, state and federal agencies to keep emergency management running smoothly.

“So that's not as glamorous as flesh-eating bacteria in Chicago, but it's part of the routine in how we drill and exercise and practice for the unexpected,” Thompson says.

NBC15 crews spoke with representatives from SSM Health Dean Medical Group, but also reached out to other area medical providers and emergency management. In the event of a widespread emergency, all area hospitals would work with emergency responders to keep south central Wisconsin safe.

The “Infection” crossover event airs on Wednesday on NBC15. It begins with Chicago Fire at 7:00 p.m., followed by Chicago Med and 8:00 p.m. and closes with Chicago P.D. at 9:00 p.m.

