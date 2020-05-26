Chicago duo arrested after tires spiked during police chase in Dodge Co.

A Chicago duo are behind bars after they took Wisconsin law enforcement on a police chase across Dodge County, until tire spikes destroyed the wheels of the stolen car they were driving in Tuesday.

The Beaver Dam Police Department posted to social media to say that that officers tried to stop the vehicle on Green Valley Road near Dodge Drive for speeding and for blowing a stop sign.

But the driver decided to instead accelerate, so Beaver Dam police began pursuing the car.

For some time the driver was able to "elude" officers, police say, until the vehicle suddenly drove over tire spikes, which shredded the tires. The suspect was then forced to pull over, and that's when Beaver Dam police arrested the duo.

Police say the driver, 23 years old from Chicago, and a female passenger were taken into custody. The driver was taken to Dodge County Jail on charges of Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Operating without owners’ consent, and several other traffic related citations.

The Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.