MPD: Chicago man in custody, loaded gun found in north side yard

A Chicago man was taken into custody after reportedly pointing a gun at his girlfriend's head Saturday afternoon on the north side of Madison.

A man reported to Dane County Communications that a woman had approached him, saying her boyfriend had pointed a gun at her head at 2801 Dryden Dr. at 1:10 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were able to immediately arrive and take the boyfriend into custody.

After an investigation and canvass of the area, a loaded handgun connected to the incident was found in a nearby yard, according to the police department.

Derrick A. Rush, of Chicago, Illinois, was taken to the Dane County Jail on charges of second degree reckless endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation of victim, battery and felony bail jumping.