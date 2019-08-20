Chicago man arrested after using counterfeit money at Madison mall

A Chicago man was arrested in Madison Monday afternoon, after using counterfeit money at the East Towne Mall.

Police said they were called to the mall after 30-year-old Donald Robinson attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at one of the retailers.

An officer determined the suspect had also successfully used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy a few inexpensive items at another East Towne store.

Police also found receipts from the West Towne Mall on Robinson. He had several bundles of real money in a back pocket. Police said they were smaller bills that appeared to be cash he got back after making purchases.

During a jail search, officials recovered 13 counterfeit $100 bills. They said Robinson was also concealing a bag of crack cocaine and a bag of marijuana.

Robinson was arrested for two counts of uttering a forgery, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.