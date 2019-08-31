Chicago man arrested for 4th OWI in Columbia Co.

A 42-year-old Chicago man was arrested for his fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Columbia County on Saturday morning.

A traffic stop was conducted on a GMC Pickup for lane deviation on I-39 at mile marker 112 at 9:07 a.m., according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The driver gave off an odor of intoxicants and Chicago, Illinois resident Goran Antic was arrested for his fourth OWI following sobriety testing, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.