Man charged for stabbing woman to death during Madison drug deal

A Chicago man has been charged with first degree intentional homicide for stabbing a woman to death on Madison's East Side last week.

According to a criminal complaint released Wednesday, Lew Jefferson, 58, is accused of stabbing Amanda Woods to death near Darbo Drive on Aug. 23. It was the city's first reported homicide of 2019.

The complaint states that the incident arose between the two over crack cocaine. Woods had $20 and Jefferson gave $10 to Woods to buy a larger amount of crack cocaine from a dealer in Madison.

According to the complaint, Woods made a call, got in a car and returned with the drugs.

The complaint states Woods did not want to give Jefferson's his portion of the drugs and an argument ensued between the two. At one point Woods' friend, who had accompanied them, said that "girl give him his [crack], don't get killed over a ten dollar rock," later saying she did not realize this would actually happen.

The friend later lost sight of Jefferson and Woods.

According to the complaint, Woods was later found dead in a field at Darbo Drive and Clyde Gallagher Avenue, with one fatal stab wound.

Jefferson was arrested the next day on of 1st-degree intentional homicide charges in Woods' death.

Jefferson was charged in Dane County Circuit Court on Wednesday for first degree intentional homicide by used of a dangerous weapon. The commissioner set a $1 million cash bond.

Jefferson will be in court on Sept. 5 for his preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial. He faces life imprisonment if he is convicted for the crime.