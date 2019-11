A judge sentenced a Chicago man to 84 months in federal prison for dealing heroin Wednesday.

Fred McGee, 46, pleaded guilty to possessing 100 grams or more of heroin with intent to distribute in August.

Law enforcement found over 100 grams of heroin after pulling McGee over while he was driving in Dunn County in January of 2018.

An investigation later concluded that McGee was buying the drugs in Chicago and driving to Minneapolis to sell them.