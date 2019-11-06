Chicago street vendor dies, 3 years after GoFundMe story went viral

A Chicago street vendor whose story went viral in 2016 has died, a source close to his family said, NBC Chicago reports.

Fidencio Sanchez, win his early 90s, passed away Wednesday from complications of sepsis, Joel Cervantes Macias said.

Macias created a GoFundMe account for Sanchez in 2016 that garnered national attention; it also brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for the longtime vendor.

Cervantes spotted the elderly man hunched over, struggling to push his cart selling paletas, or popsicles, down the side of the road in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood more than three years ago.

Cervantes pulled over to snap a photo before stopping to buy 20 paletas, giving Sanchez $50, and then continuing on his way.