Chicago teen arrested after police chase and hiding out in Arlington home

A 15-year-old from Chicago was arrested Wednesday after a string of incidents that started when he was allegedly caught using drugs on a passenger bus in Baraboo on Tuesday, and didn't end until a rural Arlington man awoke in his own home the next morning to find him standing in front of him, the Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office said.

The name of the teen was not released. According to the Sheriff's Office, he was also involved in a police chase with the Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday evening where he was driving a stolen car along I-90. Columbia Co. deputies had been called in to assist State Troopers around 6:15 p.m. and joined the chase near CTH CS.

He ended up crashing near where the Interstate crosses Hwy. 60, in the Township of Arlington, the Sheriff's Office said. After crashing, he reportedly took off on foot and, despite using K9s and thermal imaging, officers were unable to track down the suspect.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. the next morning, the rural Arlington man, whose name was not released, reported to the Sheriff's Office that a person was inside his home, claiming he was injured and wanted to use the phone. The man told investigators he awoke on his couch that morning to see the teen standing over him.

Investigators were able to determine that teen was the person involved in the chase and crash the night before and had gone into the Arlington man's house at some point and hid in the bedroom near where the man was sleeping. The man also reported that he was missing cash, which investigators say was found in the teen's pocket.

While the suspect initially refused to provide his name, investigators were able to determine he was the one kicked off a bus in Baraboo on Tuesday for using drugs. At that time, he allegedly gave officers a false name and then stole the vehicle involved in the chase shortly thereafter.

The teen has been booked on counts of Fleeing or Eluding an Officer, Burglary of a Residence, and an Obstructing an Officer - and more charges may be forthcoming - the Sheriff's Office said.