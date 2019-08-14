Chick-fil-A announces opening date for Appleton-area restaurant

Chick-fil-A's new restaurant on W. College Ave. in Grand Chute will open at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29.

In May 2018, Action 2 News first reported the popular restaurant was looking at opening its first location in first northeast Wisconsin location.

That first restaurant will be at 3775 W. College Ave., just east of I-41.

The grand opening celebration will include a "First 100 12-Hour Campout"-- where a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals will be awarded to the first 100 participants in line.

Campout customers will have to get in line by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Giveaways will start at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Customers can camp out with up to five guests.

Campout parking will be located in the Wheel and Sprocket Parking lot near the restaurant.

Click here for Campout rules and details.

