Chickenpox outbreak in Ladysmith Elementary School

Rusk County Public Health Department says there is a chickenpox outbreak at Ladysmith Elementary School.

Dawn Brost, a Rusk County Health Officer, says there have been five cases of the virus that have been confirmed.

Rusk County Public Health has seen four cases of Breakthrough Chickenpox, which happens in people who have been vaccinated for the disease.

The department says children with chickenpox should stay at home. Chickenpox can be serious to babies, adolescents, adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

There will be vaccines available at no charge, offered by Rusk County Public Health.

