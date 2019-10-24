Chief Deputy of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office retires from force

The Chief Deputy of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced her retirement Thursday.

Barbara J. Barrington-Tillman served over 37 years at the Sheriff’s Office, and before that, for the City of Beloit’s Police Department for over four years.

Barrington-Tillman’s last day working for the Sheriff's Office will be Dec. 17, 2019.

Barrington-Tillman was also a founding member of the Wisconsin Association of Women Police (WAWP) and served on the Board of Directors as Vice President, according to a release.

A replacement has yet to be announced.

According to Sheriff Troy J. Knudson:

“For literally decades, Chief Deputy Barrington-Tillman has been a critical and integral part of the Sheriff’s Office. She has left her mark on nearly every aspect of our organization and has been an amazing leader who will be sorely missed! Few people have so earned and so deserved an outstanding retirement as she has, and we wish her the very best!”

