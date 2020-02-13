Chief: JPD searching for only one suspect in double homicide, hasn't released name

The Janesville Police Department still has not released the name of the suspect in the killing of two mothers earlier this week, however Chief David Moore did confirm they are only looking for a single person in connection with their deaths.

Moore said his department is not releasing the suspect’s name because they currently do not have the probable cause needed to make an arrest.

Wednesday’s update that investigators have a suspect in mind was released, he explained to “quell some of the public’s concern regarding safety.” Investigators have not released a possible motive for the slayings.

The victims, Brittany N. McAdory, 27, and Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, were found around 3:20 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds near Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive, just off of I-39/90, at what Moore described as “a particularly violent scene.”

Investigators determined the women were at the nearby TA Travel Center around 2 a.m., less than 90 minutes before police received a 911 call about gunfire. At the time, they were traveling in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims.

The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived and was later discovered in Justice, Illinois.

