Chief: Milwaukee police shoot, injure man who killed woman

Milwaukee police have shot and injured a man who authorities say killed a woman at a Walgreens on the city's north side.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters that the 51-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries but is expected to live.

Police were called around 2 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting at the Walgreens.

Morales says when police arrived they encountered a man with a gun who fired at officers. Two officers fired back.

The police chief says the man and the 48-year-old woman knew each other and that her death may be an act of domestic violence.