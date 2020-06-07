Chief addresses “8 Can’t Wait” campaign recommendations for MPD policies

Madison Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl went over the department’s procedures and policies when it comes to use-of-force and de-escalation techniques after receiving hundreds of emails from the community.

He wrote about the use-of-force procedures in blog on Sunday.

Wahl said a common theme in the emails he received was about the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign to end police violence. The campaign outlines eight use-of-force policies and principles recommended to improve community safety.

“MPD is committed to continuous improvement, and to ensuring that our use of force policies and training reflect national best practices,” says Wahl. “We will continue to review recommendations and principles expressed nationally (by the Police Executive Research Foundation, for example) and locally (by the Madison Police Department Policy & Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee), and identify areas for enhancing MPD policy and training.”

Banning Chokeholds and Strangleholds

Wahl said his department does not, and has never trained officers in chokeholds, strangleholds, or similar techniques. Their policies prohibits these techniques unless deadly force is justified.

Require De-Escalation

De-escalation techniques, such as time, distance, and communication, are required when feasible. Wahl says all officers are trained in these techniques when the policy was implemented.

Require Warning Before Shooting

MPD policy requires “before using deadly force, officers shall, if reasonably possible, identify themselves and order the subject to desist from unlawful activity." It is reinforced in officer training.

Require Exhausting all Alternatives Before Shooting

Wahl says deadly force is the last resort and only is used when an officer believes all other options have been used or would be ineffective.

Duty to Intervene

MPD policy and Code of Conduct states, "Any officer present and observing another officer using excessive force, or engaged in unlawful conduct, or in violation of the Madison Police Department's Code of Conduct has an affirmative obligation to intercede and report."

Ban Shooting at Moving Vehicles

Wahl says the policy does not authorize shooting at moving vehicles unless: a person in the vehicle is threatening the officer or another person with deadly force by means other than the vehicle; or the vehicle is being operated in a manner that reasonably appears deliberately intended to strike an officer or other person, and all other reasonable means of defense have been exhausted

Require Comprehensive Reporting

MPD policy requires that any officer who uses physical force, weapons, items, or devices against a person shall complete an original or supplemental report on the incident. This includes pointing a firearm at an individual.

Wahls says officers who use “recordable force” must contact a supervisor to review the incident.

Each use is reviewed by the Use of Force Coordinator, and certain levels of force require an initial on-scene supervisory response/review.

Require Use of Force Continuum

Deadly force is clearly restricted to extreme situations, and the use of specific tools/techniques is specifically restricted in policy.

MPD officers are trained in a manner consistent with the State of Wisconsin's Defensive and Arrest Tactics (DAAT) curriculum.

To read the full standard operating procedures related to deadly use-of force, CLICK HERE

To read the full standard operating procedures related to non-deadly use-of force, CLICK HERE

To read the full standard operating procedures related to de-escalation, CLICK HERE

To read the MPD Code of Conduct, CLICK HERE

