Chiefs player tackles fan who ran on the field at Lambeau

A shirtless fan ran onto the field during the final preseason game at Lambeau field Thursday night. That fan was promptly brought down by safety Harold Jones-Quartey.

As the teams were getting ready for a kickoff in the final minutes of the game, the fan ran onto the field and had several security guards chasing after him.

Jones-Quartey saw what was happening and sprinted towards the man and executed a perfect, legal hit. The suspect was removed from the field.

In addition to that tackle, Jones-Quartey recorded one tackle during the actual game.

The Packers ended up winning 27-20, finishing the preseason 2-2. They open the 100th season of the NFL Thursday night when they play the Bears in Chicago.